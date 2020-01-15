Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 63.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 19.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 33.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $211.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $163.00 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIFS shares. ValuEngine raised Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

