Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 8,201.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 837,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 827,880 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 13.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,903,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,455,000 after purchasing an additional 230,391 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 37.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 531,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 144,595 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

