Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HTGC. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

HTGC stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $14.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 8,201.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 837,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 827,880 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 13.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,903,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,455,000 after acquiring an additional 230,391 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth about $2,126,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 37.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 531,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 144,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,706,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

