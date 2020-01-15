Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $4.81 Million Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 101.0% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva stock opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory R. Friedman acquired 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $99,947.25. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 over the last 90 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

