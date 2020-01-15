Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 23,104 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,392 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 23,104 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $74.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

