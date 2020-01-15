Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 4,580 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 217.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,265. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.19. The firm has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

