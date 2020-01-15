Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,431. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.55% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The company had revenue of $42.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 4,496.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 554,598 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

