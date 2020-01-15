Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,332 shares during the quarter. Hersha Hospitality Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 3.52% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $19,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $48,509.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,709.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,623.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,874.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,206 shares of company stock worth $259,157 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.74. 103,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,961. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.62 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

HT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Article: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.