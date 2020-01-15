Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Sidoti

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Sidoti from $72.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

HSKA traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.44. 24,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,422. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 6.80. Heska has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $102.09.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. Heska had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heska by 128.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Heska by 175.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Heska during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Heska during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

