Hess Corp. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hess in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hess’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra cut Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Hess in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners set a $80.00 price objective on Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Shares of HES opened at $70.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.16. Hess has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.68 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -135.14%.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $2,679,263.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Hess by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 30,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 19.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 7.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.