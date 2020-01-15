Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Short Interest Up 6.0% in December

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 141,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.48. Hess Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 1,854.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 20,253 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

