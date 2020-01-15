Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Raised to $87.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $84.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.04.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.88 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Hexcel by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

