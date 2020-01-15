Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NASDAQ:SNLN traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $17.87.

