Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd (CVE:HRH) Director Donald James Currie Sells 500,000 Shares

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd (CVE:HRH) Director Donald James Currie sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$20,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,215,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$408,632.52.

CVE:HRH traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,400. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.05.

Get Hillcrest Petroleum alerts:

Hillcrest Petroleum Company Profile

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Canada. It holds an agreement to acquire a 75% working interest in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin located in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hillcrest Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillcrest Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.