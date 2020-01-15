Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.56% from the company’s current price.

HOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Banco Santander restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 205.50 ($2.70).

Hochschild Mining stock traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 168.50 ($2.22). 1,535,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150.30 ($1.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $863.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 165 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 192.14.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

