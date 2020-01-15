Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens set a $22.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

In other Home Bancshares news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $292,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $452,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 587,388 shares in the company, valued at $11,072,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,855. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the second quarter worth $21,113,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the third quarter worth $1,277,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,080,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,754,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 136,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,237. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.21. Home Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $20.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.40 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

