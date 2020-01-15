Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Professional Planning

Professional Planning increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.2% of Professional Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Professional Planning’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD stock opened at $222.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.14. The stock has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $172.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

