Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Decreased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lessened its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.7% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $34,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,132,000 after buying an additional 9,370,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,916,000 after acquiring an additional 44,258 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,392,000 after acquiring an additional 478,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,974,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,034,615,000 after purchasing an additional 266,095 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $222.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.14. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $172.00 and a 52-week high of $239.31. The firm has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

