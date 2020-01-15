Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

NASDAQ:HFBL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.11. 1,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

