Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Short Interest Up 6.6% in December

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 341,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

FIXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. FIX initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price target on Homology Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homology Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

FIXX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.39. 229,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,095. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.30. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $31.80.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 43.33% and a negative net margin of 4,740.81%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Homology Medicines news, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arthur Tzianabos sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $256,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,575 in the last 90 days. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.