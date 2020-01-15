Honest Market Capitalization Achieves $349,967.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $349,967.00 and $2,910.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Honest has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Honest token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.03319228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00193011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00027038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com.

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

