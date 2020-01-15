Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17,788.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,229 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $180.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $183.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.87.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

