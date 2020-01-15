Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HON. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

HON stock opened at $181.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $183.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.87.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 10,615.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,580,640,000 after buying an additional 8,968,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2,073.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,103,000 after buying an additional 547,493 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 17,788.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 487,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,707,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $647,297,000 after purchasing an additional 389,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

