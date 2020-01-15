Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Acquires 9,080 Shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 2.47% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 41,126 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

