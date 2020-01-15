Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 284,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 28.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 775,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,579,000 after purchasing an additional 170,563 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

