Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

EEM opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $46.32.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.929 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

