Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,661,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,362 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 23.6% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. owned about 5.63% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $400,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.6173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

