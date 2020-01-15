Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,795,000 after purchasing an additional 658,822 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 203.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 981,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,320,000 after purchasing an additional 657,624 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 258.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 878,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,645,000 after purchasing an additional 633,341 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 450,928 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $166.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $132.05 and a 52-week high of $167.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.8855 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

