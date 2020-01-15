Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $181.37 on Wednesday. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.43. The firm has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

