Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,676,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 12.5% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $212,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.4658 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

