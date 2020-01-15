Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Gabelli started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

BMY stock opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

In related news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

