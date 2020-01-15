Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDU. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,310,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,834,000 after purchasing an additional 711,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 524.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 85,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Mdu Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.14%.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.