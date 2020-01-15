Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $11.86 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,870 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $11,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 53,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 190.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 94,473 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $33.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.734 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

