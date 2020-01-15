Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,643 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 122.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

BATS NULV opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.4814 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.