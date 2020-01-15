Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $6.36 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.4% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

TMO stock opened at $332.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.37 and its 200-day moving average is $297.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $335.09.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

