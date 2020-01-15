Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV opened at $120.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.9093 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.