Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $416.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $270.63 and a 52 week high of $420.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.36.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

