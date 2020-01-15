Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 87,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 92,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

VFH opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $76.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4643 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.