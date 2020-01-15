Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Purchases 78,966 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,033,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,966 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. owned 2.18% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $162,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $54.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

