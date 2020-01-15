Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Purchases 800 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,597,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,834,000 after acquiring an additional 113,904 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,679,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,589,000 after acquiring an additional 89,062 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,350,000 after acquiring an additional 184,048 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,341,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,552,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,670.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,332,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,533 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $137.18 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $137.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.1535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.