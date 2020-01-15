Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.53. The company has a market capitalization of $187.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.73 and a 52-week high of $140.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

