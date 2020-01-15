Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,827 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. owned 0.76% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $13,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.77. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3926 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.