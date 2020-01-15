Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,839 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.86. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $56.26 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3476 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

