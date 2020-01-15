Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,106 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,152 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.3% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $259.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.66.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

