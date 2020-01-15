Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,114 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Altria Group by 28.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 117,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

NYSE MO opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

