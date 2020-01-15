Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Sells 5,518 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 0.3% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 350,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,500,000 after buying an additional 97,561 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 342,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,081,000 after acquiring an additional 22,872 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $955,000.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $56.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

