Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Sells 945 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 784.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $254.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.10. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $170.45 and a one year high of $256.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.6513 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

