Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 116.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 51,497 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in AbbVie by 22.1% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

