Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $129.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HOPE opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOPE. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

