Horizen (ZEN) Price Up 16% Over Last Week

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $83.89 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $10.22 or 0.00116012 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Binance and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00620889 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00160617 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000331 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000471 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,207,900 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bittrex, COSS, Upbit, BiteBTC, OKEx, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Binance and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

